UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ over risk of further escalation in Middle East

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced his "deep" concern on Sunday over the potential for further escalation in the Middle East following Israeli raids on the port of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint,” said a statement issued by the office of his special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg.He called on all concerned parties “to avoid attacks that could harm civilians and damage civilian infrastructure.”At least three people were killed and 87 others injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting the port of Al Hudaydah, its fuel tanks, and its power station on Saturday, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry.The Israeli army claimed responsibility for the raids, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described them as a "direct response" to a drone attack launched by the Houthi group on Tel Aviv on Friday, which killed an Israeli and injured 10 others.

News.Az