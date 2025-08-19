UN chief Guterres calls on governments to protect aid workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, the United Nations urged governments to protect and support aid workers in observance of World Humanitarian Day.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres raised the alarm in a video message, after a record number of at least 383 humanitarian workers were killed in 2024, nearly half of them in Gaza, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The UN chief described aid workers as "the last lifeline for over 300 million people caught in conflict or disaster."

According to UN data, the number of aid workers killed rose by 31% between 2023 and 2024, driven by the war in Gaza. State actors are the most common perpetrators.

"International law is clear: humanitarians must be respected and protected. They can never be targeted. This rule is non-negotiable and is binding on all parties to conflict, always and everywhere", said Guterres.

"Yet red lines are crossed with impunity", he added.

The highest numbers of major attacks last year were in the Palestinian territories with 194, followed by Sudan with 64, South Sudan with 47, Nigeria with 31 and the Democratic Republic of Congo with 27, taccording to the Aid Worker Security Database.

