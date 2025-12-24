UN chief urges peaceful polls in Central African Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all eligible voters in the Central African Republic to participate in the upcoming nationwide elections and called on authorities to ensure they are conducted in a "peaceful, orderly, inclusive, and credible manner," News.Az reports, citing foriegn media.

"Ahead of presidential, legislative, regional and municipal elections in the Central African Republic on 28 December, the Secretary-General calls on all Central Africans to participate in the electoral process, and also calls on authorities to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful, orderly, inclusive and credible manner," Guterres' spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

The UN chief "urges all stakeholders to refrain from actions that could incite violence or undermine the credibility of the process" and underlined "the importance of safeguarding the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms throughout the electoral period," according to the statement.

Guterres also highlighted the importance of municipal elections, which have not been held in the Central African Republic since 1988.

He said municipal elections "are a key provision of the 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic," adding that their conduct "represents a historic milestone in the peace process and a critical step towards consolidating the decentralization of state authority."

Guterres said national authorities continue to receive support to hold the elections from the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and UN Development Program (UNDP).

"He notes the efforts of the Central African authorities and all those involved in preparing these elections," Haq said.

Guterres further reiterated "the continued commitment of the United Nations to support the Central African Republic in its efforts to consolidate peace, stability and democratic governance."

