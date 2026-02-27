UN chief voices concern over Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over reports of cross-border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, his spokesperson said Thursday.

According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres is closely monitoring the situation involving fighting between Afghanistan’s de facto security forces and Pakistani security forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The secretary-general urged all sides to uphold their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and to ensure the protection of civilians amid the tensions.

Dujarric also commended mediation efforts undertaken by several UN member states in recent months and emphasized that Guterres is encouraging both parties to continue resolving their differences through diplomatic means.

News.Az