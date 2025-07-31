UN Chief warns of ‘dangerous drift’ amid rising war, mistrust, and disinformation

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned of a “dangerous drift” in the world order, citing growing war, eroding trust between nations, and the rise of disinformation as major threats to peace and democracy.

In a video address to the Helsinki+50 Conference on Thursday, Guterres said human rights are “under assault” and democratic space is “shrinking,” while false narratives continue to fuel fear and division across societies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite these concerns, he emphasized the enduring importance of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, calling for renewed commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity, multilateralism, and international law. The conference, hosted by Finland, marks the 50th anniversary of the landmark 1975 agreement that helped ease Cold War tensions between East and West.

News.Az