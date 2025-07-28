UN Climate Chief urges Australia to set more ambitious emissions targets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia faces a pivotal moment in its climate policy as the UN’s climate chief, Simon Stiell, called on the country to adopt more ambitious emissions reduction targets.

Speaking at a Smart Energy Council event in Sydney on Monday, Stiell emphasized the “colossal” economic benefits of aiming higher than Australia’s current pledge to cut emissions by 43% by 2030, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

“Bog standard is beneath you,” Stiell told Australian policymakers and industry leaders. “Go for what's smart by going big.”

Despite its commitments, Australia remains one of the world’s highest per capita polluters, largely due to continued reliance on fossil fuels. The country is also debating its longer-term climate goals, with a bill introduced by opposition MP Barnaby Joyce seeking to repeal the nation’s 2050 net zero emissions target.

Joyce, a known climate skeptic, argued that winding back targets would have “absolutely no effect on the climate whatsoever.” However, his bill is expected to fail given the Labor government’s majority and opposition within Joyce’s own National Party.

The Labor government is preparing to announce a new emissions reduction target for 2035, described by Stiell as a “defining moment” for Australia’s climate leadership. These targets, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), form part of Australia’s obligations under the Paris Agreement, aimed at limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Stiell warned of the risks of inaction, including threats to regional stability and living standards, and called on Australia to seize the opportunity for economic growth through cleaner energy.

Australia has recently suffered through multiple natural disasters, highlighting the urgent need for decisive climate action. While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government has pledged stronger policies since taking office in 2022, critics note its ongoing support for coal and gas projects.

Looking ahead, Australia is set to co-host the UN COP31 climate summit alongside Pacific nations in 2026, spotlighting the country’s role on the global stage.

