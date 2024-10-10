UN commends contribution of Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency to reach common agreements

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Jane Mohammed on Thursday highly appreciated the contribution of Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency to achieving common agreements.

Speaking at a Pre-COP29 event, themed “Enhance Ambition and Enable Action,” in Baku, she acknowledged the collaborative work of the Azerbaijani government, the COP29 presidency, and the chairs from COP28 and the troika, News.Az reports.The UN deputy chief warned that the world is nearing a critical point, with global temperatures potentially exceeding a rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius, leading to severe consequences such as Hurricane Milton. Despite these challenges, she emphasized that hope remains as the global community takes action to combat climate change.She urged that COP29 should leverage this momentum to translate ambitions into tangible economic outcomes. Mohammed called for the establishment of a new ambitious climate finance goal in November to address the significant challenges faced by developing countries.The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. During two weeks, Baku will become a global hub, welcoming around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.The abbreviation COP means "Conference of the Parties" and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

