UN envoy issues warning over rising violence in Syria

UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, expressed deep concern on Wednesday about the recent escalation of violence in Syria, especially in the suburbs of Damascus and in the city of Homs.

He described the latest clashes as “unacceptable” and warned of the risk of further escalation in what he called an “extremely fragile situation”, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

Fighting erupted earlier this week in Ashrafiah Sahnaya, a town southwest of the capital, when unknown gunmen attacked a security checkpoint.

The following day, another deadly clash took place in the nearby suburb of Jaramana. In total, at least 16 civilians and security personnel were reported killed.

‘Immediate steps’ needed to protect civilians

“The reports of civilian casualties, and casualties among security personnel, are deeply alarming,” said Mr Pedersen in a statement. “Immediate steps must be taken to protect civilians, de-escalate tensions, and prevent any further incitement of communal conflict.”

The violence comes as tensions reportedly remain high between Syria’s interim Government and Druze communities near the capital.

The Druze, a religious minority in Syria, have been engaged in talks about their inclusion in the new Syrian State, following the overthrow of the Assad regime last December.

Many in the community are reportedly calling for some level of autonomy, concerned over the Islamist background of some of Syria’s current leadership.

Amid the domestic unrest, Israel has also carried out military strikes in Syria, reportedly targeting what the Prime Minister described as an “extremist group” allegedly preparing to attack the Druze population south of Damascus.

A second strike reportedly killed a Syrian security officer outside the capital.

Syrian sovereignty ‘must be fully respected’

Mr. Pedersen condemned the Israeli attacks, saying they must stop. “Syria’s sovereignty must be fully respected.”

He stressed the importance of accountability for those responsible for killing civilians and fuelling tensions.

“There can be no progress without genuine inclusion, trust-building, and meaningful dialogue,” he said.

The Special Envoy welcomed efforts already underway to calm the situation and urged all sides to work together to prevent further bloodshed.

Dialogue, not destruction

With tensions still simmering following last month’s sectarian violence in Latakia, which claimed over 1,000 lives, the UN is calling for restraint and unity at a critical juncture for Syria’s future.

“The people of Syria have suffered too much for too long,” Mr Pedersen said.

“They deserve peace, dignity, and a future built on dialogue, not destruction.”

