UN fact-finding mission arrives in Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Simon Stiell, News.az reports.

Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Simon Stiell noted that the fact-finding mission of the UN is already in Azerbaijan and has held fruitful discussions with the Azerbaijani side, applauding the preparatory work carried out by Azerbaijan for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29.

He emphasized that the employees of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change held very productive meetings and discussions with their Azerbaijani counterparts from various areas.

He welcomed the inclusion of women in the organizing committee established in Azerbaijan for hosting COP29.

Simon Stiell said given that COP had been held 28 times and considering rich experience of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in organizing COP, they are ready - as a UN family - to support Azerbaijan and share their experience.

News.Az