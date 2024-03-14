UN forum highlights Western Azerbaijanis’ right to return

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Ramil Hasan, participated in the Forum on Sustainable Development held by the UN Economic Commission for Europe on March 13-14, 2024, the Community’s press service told News.Az.

Speaking at a panel dedicated to the achievement of the 16th Sustainable Development Goal, which serves to promote peaceful and inclusive development, Ramil Hasan addressed the issue of displacement, one of the main challenges in achieving this sustainable development goal.

Deputy Chairman informed about the ethnic cleansing of more than a million Azerbaijanis by Armenia, including 300,000 from its territory, stating that this country is far from building a peaceful and inclusive society, which is the main target of the 16th sustainable development goal. Ramil Hasan emphasized that creating conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia is not only a requirement of international human rights but also a crucial issue that serves sustainable development and peace in the region. He called on the international community to support this issue.

News.Az