UN General Assembly president praises Azerbaijan’s efforts to host COP29 successfully

The President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, has praised Azerbaijan’s efforts to successfully organize the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Speaking during a peace conference at the UN Headquarters in New York, he noted that the government of Azerbaijan is dedicated to organizing and hosting COP29, which is anticipated to achieve significant advancements in climate change discussions.Francis mentioned that, throughout his presidency, he has engaged with the COP29 team in Azerbaijan and closely monitored preparations for the event.Francis added that the main expectation from COP29 is a resolution on increasing financial investments in the fight against the climate crisis.“Tackling the consequences of climate change remains a pressing issue. Financing needs to be increased. We welcomed the creation of the loss and damage fund at COP28 last year. It was indeed the right step, and several countries, including the US and the UAE, supported this initiative,” Francis noted.According to him, the fund requires substantial enhancement, as loss and damage continue to escalate year by year.“We cannot make progress in addressing climate change without necessary funding to implement reforms,” he concluded.Baku will host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).A group of Eastern European countries has chosen Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to host COP29 climate talks next year.Earlier, Bulgaria withdrew its candidacy to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in favour of Azerbaijan.The conference is being held in rotation by five UN regional groups, and Eastern Europe will take part next year.

News.Az