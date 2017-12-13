UN General Assembly: World Forum 'a key global platform for promoting intercultural dialogue'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The resolution "Encouraging Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, Mutual Understanding and Cooperation for Peace" was unanimously adopted at the plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly held on December 11, 2017.

The information has been provided by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN.

For the first time, the General Assembly devoted a separate paragraph in the Resolution to the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, organized biannually by Azerbaijan in cooperation with UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and referred to the World Forum as a key global platform for promoting intercultural dialogue.

In this regard, the resolution mentions the relevant report of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in which it is specially noted that the Baku process, which has been carried out since 2008, is central to the efforts undertaken in support of the dialogue between cultures, as well as contains detailed information on the work of the fourth World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku in early May 2017.

The resolution also welcomes the declarations adopted at the global forums of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, including the Baku Declaration of the Alliance of 2016. The Azerbaijani delegation actively participated in the negotiations on the document and became one of its co-authors.

News.Az

