UN holds urgent meeting on US operation in Venezuela

An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council is taking place in New York to address the US operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, a move that has sent shockwaves throughout the region and been condemned by the UN Secretary-General as setting a dangerous precedent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Security Council is meeting today under the agenda – ‘Threats to International Peace and Security’. Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, has delivered a statement on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres. The meeting has been convened at the request of Colombia, backed by China and Russia.

