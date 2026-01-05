Yandex metrika counter

UN holds urgent meeting on US operation in Venezuela

File photo of the Security Council Chamber in UN headquarters./VCG

An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council is taking place in New York to address the US operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, a move that has sent shockwaves throughout the region and been condemned by the UN Secretary-General as setting a dangerous precedent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Security Council is meeting today under the agenda – ‘Threats to International Peace and Security’. Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, has delivered a statement on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres. The meeting has been convened at the request of Colombia, backed by China and Russia.

 


