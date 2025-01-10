UN lowers Azerbaijan's inflation forecast

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the report, inflation in Azerbaijan for 2024 was 3.7%. The organization predicted inflation in Azerbaijan for 2025 at 3.6% and for 2026 at 3.1%.In other words, inflation for 2024 was 2.2 percentage points lower than the previous UN forecast. The UN also reduced its inflation forecast for 2025 by 0.3 percentage points.Noted that according to the latest figures released by the State Statistics Committee, inflation in Azerbaijan in January-November 2024 was 4.4%.

