UN offers all support to Azerbaijan as COP29 host, says official

UN offers all support to Azerbaijan as COP29 host, says official

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of the United Nations Country Team in Azerbaijan, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election and inauguration as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Andreeva said in her congratulatory message.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the continued commitment of the United Nations Country Team to support Azerbaijan’s national priorities for sustainable development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the period 2021 to 2025. We are also offering all our support to Azerbaijan as the host of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29),” she noted.

“Under your leadership and guidance, I look forward to our continued partnership and cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Country Team in Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the UN official added.

News.Az