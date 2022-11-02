UN official says Azerbaijan ‘on the right track’ in achieving SDGs

Azerbaijan is on the right track in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva said on Wednesday.

She was speaking at a conference on “Green transformation in Azerbaijan” held within the framework of the UN’s SDG dialogue initiative, News.Az reports.

Andreeva said Azerbaijan set the goals of achieving 'green' growth and a clean environment as one of the priorities.

“The country's plans to reduce hydrocarbon emissions and increase the use of renewable energy sources will help achieve these goals,” the UN official stressed.

According to the resident coordinator, the dialogue on ‘green’ transformation in Azerbaijan is very important and timely, especially on the eve of the COP27 (27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held from November 6 to November 18, 2022) summit.

“The UN will continue to work together with Azerbaijan in achieving the SDGs,” Andreeva added.

