UN pledges continued support for Azerbaijan in hosting COP29

The United Nations will provide continued support for Azerbaijan in hosting the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025', Andreeva said attracting investment and funds to combat climate change should be the main goal on a global scale.

She emphasized that this year it is planned to implement a large number of serious plans on combating climate change.

“We would like our climate action to be more significant. This year we plan to continue our activities through 126 different projects. As you know, this year Azerbaijan will host the COP29, which will bring together high-ranking representatives from 197 countries. We are here to support Azerbaijan in the fight against climate change, and we will support it in many ways,” the UN official added.

