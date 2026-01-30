UN reaffirms support for Azerbaijan’s development priorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with United Nations Acting Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Igor Garafulic to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation under the new Framework Program for 2026–2030.

The talks focused on strengthening partnership within the Framework Programme for Cooperation and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to multilateral engagement, News.Az reports, citing the UN representative office in Azerbaijan.

The UN said its entire team in Azerbaijan remains fully committed to supporting the country’s national priorities, particularly in the area of sustainable development, under the upcoming cooperation framework.

