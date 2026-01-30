World Bank to fund $15m project to cut gas leaks in Azerbaijan

The Azerigas Gas Leak Detection and Repair Facility is expected to be considered for approval by the Bank’s Board of Directors on April 23, 2026. The nationwide project will focus on identifying and repairing methane leaks from ageing gas infrastructure, much of which is over 50 years old, News.Az reports, citing the World Bank.

The initiative aims to cut fugitive methane emissions estimated at around 160 million cubic metres per year. World Bank analysis suggests that about 80% of these leaks can be fixed using cost-effective measures over a seven-year period, potentially reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 2.4 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent annually.

The project will establish a dedicated facility for leak detection and repair, funded initially through a grant from the Global Facility for Methane Reduction trust fund. SOCAR will act as the grant recipient, while Azerigas will implement the project and manage day-to-day operations.

Savings generated from reduced gas losses are expected to be reinvested into the facility to support further infrastructure upgrades. The project will also strengthen Azerigas’ capacity to monitor, report and verify emissions in line with international standards, supporting longer-term methane reduction efforts.