UN Resident Coordinator hails Azerbaijan's agricultural potential

UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan Gulam Isaczai has hailed Azerbaijan's high agricultural potential as he met with the country's Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov.

The meeting aimed to discuss the preparations for "Conservation and sustainable use of global agro-biological diversity" project to be jointly implemented by the United Nations Development Program, the Global Environment Fund and the Ministry of Agriculture, AzerTag reports.

Isaczai expressed his interest in agrarian cooperation with the country.

Minister Asadov highlighted the Azerbaijani government`s attention to the agrarian sector, as well as the institutional reforms carried out in the country.

