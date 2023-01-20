UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan remembers martyrs of January 20 tragedy
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva commemorated the martyrs of the January 20 tragedy, News.Az reports.
“Today is the 33rd anniversary of the January 20, 1990 tragic events in Baku. I join the people and the Government of Azerbaijan in commemoration of lives lost in the struggle for independence,” Vladanka Andreeva tweeted.