UN Sec-Gen Guterres to attend COP29 in Baku

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has confirmed his plans to visit Baku for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

In an interview with TASS, Guterres stated, "Yes, of course," when asked about his intentions to attend the conference. The UN chief added that he had always attended COP conferences, arriving for both their opening and closing sessions.The UN chief stated that he expects COP29 to be a moment of change, in the sense that there will be a global recognition that "we are moving towards an abyss."The decision to hold COP29 in Baku was made during the plenary session of COP28 in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

News.Az