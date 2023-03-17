UN Security Council extends mandate of special political mission in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted two resolutions concerning Afghanistan, both unanimously, one of which extended the mandate of the UN special political mission in the country for one year, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Resolution 2678 decides to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2024. It stresses the critical importance of the mission's continued presence and calls upon all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities and international actors, to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of United Nations and associated personnel throughout the country.

The other resolution, Resolution 2679, requests an independent assessment of recommendations for the efforts to address Afghanistan's challenges.

By the terms of the resolution, the 15-member council requests the secretary-general to conduct and provide, no later than Nov. 17, an integrated, independent assessment, after consultations with all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities, Afghan women and civil society, as well as the region and the wider international community.

The council also requests that the independent assessment provide forward-looking recommendations for an integrated and coherent approach among relevant political, humanitarian, and development actors, within and outside of the UN system, in order to address the current challenges faced by Afghanistan, including those relating to the humanitarian situation, human rights, security and terrorism.

News.Az