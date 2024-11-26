UN to promote Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Service” model in member states

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan and the United Nations signed a contribution agreement.

The document was inked by the State Agency Chairman, Ulvi Mehdiyev, and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, Li Junhua, the State Agency said in its press release News.Az reports.A new agreement aims to introduce innovations in public service delivery by applying Azerbaijan's "ASAN Service" model across UN member countries, fostering development in the relevant field.In alignment with Azerbaijan's successful "ASAN Service" model, the agreement includes plans to organize training programs for public servants in participating countries. These sessions will focus on advanced management techniques and the efficient provision of public services.Additionally, textbooks will be developed, and international events will be held to share knowledge and best practices.

