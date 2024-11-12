UN urges action on toxic smog endangering millions of Pakistani children

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN on Monday urged Pakistan to ramp up efforts against air pollution, as hazardous smog affects over 11 million children under five in Punjab, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

UNICEF’s representative in Islamabad, Abdullah Fadil, expressed grave concern, noting that young children are being exposed to toxic air daily in the most affected regions.In his statement, Fadil said, “I am deeply concerned about the well-being of young children forced to breathe polluted, toxic air,” emphasizing the health risks associated with the smog.The UNICEF’s statement coincided with emergency measures implemented by Punjab’s government to curb the crisis in Lahore, the province’s capital, and surrounding areas over the last two weeks. These measures include the closure of schools, public parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums, as well as reduced operating hours for markets.The smog, often described as “cancer-causing,” is mainly attributed to agricultural stubble burning in both Pakistan and India, along with emissions from factories and vehicles. Lahore, with a population exceeding 14 million, consistently ranks among the most polluted cities.The UN agency highlighted that school closures have interrupted learning for nearly 16 million children since November 17. The air pollution has reached such severe levels that it is now detectable from space, UNICEF noted. Even before the current spike, pollution was linked to around 12% of deaths among Pakistani children under five.According to the agency, toxic air can severely impact developing lungs and brains in infants, potentially causing long-term cognitive and developmental issues, calling for immediate action to protect the country’s youngest citizens.

News.Az