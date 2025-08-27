UN urges “immediate and unconditional” Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council called for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement, all 14 members of the council, except the United States, described the famine in Gaza as a “man-made crisis,” warning that using starvation as a weapon of war is prohibited under international humanitarian law, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The statement also urged a significant increase in humanitarian aid across the territory, calling on Israel to immediately lift all restrictions on aid deliveries to the Strip.

Earlier, UN agencies officially declared famine in Gaza following the latest assessment from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) network. The report confirmed famine conditions and projected that they could spread into Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

