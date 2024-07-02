UN voices concern over Israel's recent evacuation order for Palestinians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN on Tuesday voiced concern over Israel's recent evacuation order for Palestinians in Khan Younis and Rafah, highlighting the effect of the order.

"Turning to the situation on the ground (Gaza) with some updated information we're receiving from our humanitarian colleagues, who are deeply concerned over the impact of Israel’s latest evacuation order on tens of thousands of civilians, many whom have been repeatedly displaced over the last nine months," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told during a news conference.Saying the order for "Palestinians to evacuate 117 square kilometers (1,259 square feet) in Khan Younis and Rafah governorates applies to about a third of the Gaza Strip," Dujarric said it is "the largest since October, when residents were ordered to evacuate northern Gaza.""OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) underscores that an evacuation of such a massive scale will only heighten the suffering of civilians and drive humanitarian needs even higher," said Dujarric.Noting the dire choice faced by the affected civilians, he said: "People are left with the impossible choice of having to relocate, some most likely for the second or third time, to areas that have barely any spaces or services, or staying in areas where they know heavy fighting will take place."According to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Dujarric said initial estimates indicate that nearly 250,000 people may have been residing in the areas subject to evacuation at the time of the order."The new evacuation order affects more than 90 schools, many of which host displaced people, as well as four medical points and the European Gaza Hospital area," he added.Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas.At least 37,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and around 87,060 others injured, according to local health authorities.Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

News.Az