UN warns of escalating humanitarian crisis in Myanmar after earthquake

The United Nations (UN) warned on Tuesday that the humanitarian situation in Myanmar is deteriorating following the two earthquakes that struck the country on March 28. The UN highlighted the urgent need for international cooperation to restore livelihoods and prevent similar events from causing such devastating impacts in the future.

Titon Mitra, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Representative in Myanmar, stated that the consecutive earthquakes caused significant destruction to infrastructure and resulted in a tragic humanitarian toll, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Hundreds of homes and bridges were destroyed, roads suffered deep fissures, and water pipe systems were damaged. As a result, many people are now living on the streets or in car parks because they have lost their homes or are afraid to return to houses that are leaning dangerously and may collapse at any moment.

Additionally, the destruction of urban infrastructure, including roads, hospitals, and water sanitation systems, deprived people of clean water and access to essential healthcare. Hospitals are unable to meet the rising needs of the population due to a lack of critical medical supplies and staff shortages. This situation has led to reported cases of cholera, hepatitis, and typhoid as a result of poor hygiene and inadequate water sanitation.

Mitra also reported that the earthquakes resulted in injuries to approximately 4000 people and a death toll exceeding 3500, which is likely to rise in the coming months. This increase will shift the UN’s response from rescue to recovery as the chances of finding survivors are significantly low.

Furthermore, this humanitarian disaster is expected to worsen, as Myanmar’s meteorological department forecast monsoon rains and strong winds across large parts of the country through Friday, which will further complicate the lives of survivors. The latter urgently need access to safe shelters, food, and medical supplies, but the ongoing armed conflict in Myanmar complicates aid provision. Mitra pointed out that clashes between armed groups and the military hinder the delivery of aid to those in need throughout Myanmar. He stressed that “with an active civil war, we must ensure that if aid is coordinated by military authorities, it reaches areas that may be under resistance control.”

The earthquakes in March have exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, which has been impacted by the ongoing armed conflict between the military and local armed groups following the 2021 military coup. This conflict has displaced millions of people and led to serious human rights violations, including the persecution of the Rohingya community, in addition to disrupting essential services. Despite the natural disasters, clashes did not cease, and the government continued to launch airstrikes against areas affected by the earthquakes, disregarding international calls for the military junta to facilitate access to humanitarian aid. The UN has also called for an immediate ceasefire following the earthquakes to ease the provision of humanitarian aid and rescue operations by its agencies and humanitarian partners.

