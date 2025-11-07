UN warns of worsening hunger crisis in eastern DR Congo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations has warned that the number of people experiencing emergency levels of hunger in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has nearly doubled since last year.

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday a “deepening hunger crisis” was unfolding in the region, but warned it was only able to reach a fraction of those in need due to acute funding shortages and access difficulties, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

“We’re at historically low levels of funding. We’ve probably received about $150m this year,” said Cynthia Jones, country director of the WFP for the DRC , pointing to a need for $350m to help people in desperate need in the West African country.

“One in three people in DRC’s eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri, and Tanganyika are facing crisis levels of hunger or worse. That’s over 10 million people,” Jones said. “Of that, an alarming three million people are in emergency levels of hunger,” she told a media briefing in Geneva. She said this higher level meant people were facing extreme gaps in food consumption and very high levels of malnutrition, adding that the numbers of people that are facing emergency levels of hunger is surging. “It has almost doubled since last year,” said Jones. “People are already dying of hunger.”

