The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has added traditional Japanese knowledge and skills involved in the production of sake and "shochu" distilled spirits to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list, News.az reports citing foreign media .

It marked Japan's 23rd entry to the UNESCO list, pointing to how important it was to the cultural presence in Japanese society. Sake brewing is an ancient technique for fermenting rice and other ingredients with a "koji" mold.It involves multiple fermentation processes simultaneously in one vessel. "Originally, sake was made only by women," UNESCO said in a statement. "As demand increased, men became involved in the process.Today, people of all genders can master the knowledge and skills. Sake-making is transmitted through apprenticeships."The organization said that regional unions also support breweries, and two national organizations established by craftspeople contribute to the systemic transmission of the practice, with financial and technical support from the Japanese government."Since sake-making requires many hands and strong teamwork, the practice promotes social ties among the craftspeople," UNESCO said. "It also unites them with local residents, including the farmers who provide the ingredients, thus contributing to social cohesion."Japanese travel agency president Marika Tazawa said the designation will be a boon not only to the tradition but also to people who will want to visit regionals to learn more about it."This will be a strong encouragement for the industry," Tazawa said, according to Kyodo News. "I hope it leads to more recognition and improvement in status.Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/article296609874.html#storylink=cpy

