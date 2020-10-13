UNICEF official: Children injured in Ganja will receive support

+ ↺ − 16 px

"During my visit to Ganja yesterday, I wintessed the circumstances of children there. I was deeply saddened by the news on injury of several other children over the weekend", UNICEF Representative to Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine said.

"UNICEF reiterates its call for the protection of all civilians and civilian infrastructure. We emphasize once again that the end of battles will serve the highest interests of all children. I spoke with Hikmet Hajiyev, Aide to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Ganja to offer UNICEF support to children and families, especially in responding to psychological trauma and protecting children from unexploded ordnance. We agreed to implement this assistance urgently," he said Carwardine.

News.Az

