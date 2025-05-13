UNICEF to cease operations in Azerbaijan in coming months

The UNICEF office in Azerbaijan will cease its operations in the coming months, Iryna Mazur, Regional Chief of Communication for UNICEF in Europe and Central Asia, has announced, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to her, the process will be carried out gradually over the next few months.

"UNICEF will continue to engage with partners in Azerbaijan through its regional office and headquarters," she added.

Mazur noted that since 1993, UNICEF has worked alongside the Government of Azerbaijan to provide essential services and support for children.

"Over the past 30 years, our collaboration has contributed to reducing child mortality, expanding access to quality education, and strengthening child protection systems," she said.

News.Az