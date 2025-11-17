United Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger’s alleged bomb threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

A United Airlines flight traveling from Dallas to Chicago was diverted on Sunday after a passenger allegedly made a bomb threat, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The aircraft was rerouted to Lambert–St. Louis International Airport in Missouri, where the individual was taken into custody, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sources said that the man claimed a bomb was in his wife’s luggage.

Passengers were removed from the aircraft and escorted to the concourse, airport director Rhonda Hamm Niebruegge said. The flight had departed Dallas at 6:57 a.m. and landed in St. Louis at approximately 8:40 a.m.

Bomb and arson teams continued examining the plane more than two hours after landing, the director confirmed. No injuries have been reported.

A United spokesperson told The Independent that “United flight 380 from Dallas to Chicago landed safely in St. Louis to address a potential security concern.” Law enforcement cleared the aircraft, and the flight is scheduled to continue on to Chicago later this afternoon.

The event comes shortly after another bomb threat on a United flight travelling from Houston to Washington, D.C. on 4 November. All flights in and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia were temporarily halted. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the flight landed safely, and the Federal Aviation Administration subsequently issued the all clear.

