Unlimited WhatsApp texting with Azercell!

The provider of the latest technological innovations in the country and the choice of the majority of the population, "Azercell Telecom" LLC is thrilled to

Thus, all individual subscribers of Azercell obtaining 500 MB, 1 GB, 5 GB, 10 GB or 50 GB/Unlimited monthly internet packages, will be able to benefit from free texting opportunity over the WhatsApp until the end of the validation period of the package. The offer is valid until January 31, 2020.

For more information on Azercell Internet Packages, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/internet/datapacks/packs/

Hurry up to benefit from this opportunity offered by Azercell and stay in touch more with your beloved ones on the New Year!

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.9 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

