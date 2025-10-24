UNRWA condemns escalating annexation and violence in West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has called for an end to the “increasing annexation” of the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, warning that the situation has worsened since October 7, 2023.

According to the UN agency, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in settler and Israeli army attacks in the West Bank since Israel launched its war on Gaza. Shockingly, one-fifth of the victims were children, UN humanitarian reports indicate, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

UNRWA described the expansion and formal recognition of illegal Israeli settlements as a gross violation of international law, emphasizing that the steady annexation of the territory is driving heightened violence and humanitarian suffering.

The UN agency’s warning underscores the urgent need for the international community to address ongoing annexation and protect civilians in the occupied West Bank.

News.Az