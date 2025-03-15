UNRWA opens 130 learning centers in Gaza for 47,000 children

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) announced on Saturday the opening of 130 temporary educational centers across Gaza, providing in-person learning opportunities for around 47,000 children.

In a statement, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini emphasized that “education for children restores some hope. It helps them heal and slowly re-connect with their childhood. It’s critical for overcoming the unspeakable traumas they are enduring,” News.Az reports citing Anadolu.

"More than 270,000 boys and girls have enrolled in the UNRWA education programme. They’re receiving basic learning in Arabic, English, mathematics, and science," he said.

Lazzarini reaffirmed that “UNRWA remains the largest provider of emergency learning and psychosocial support in Gaza.”

Despite the recent reopening of learning centers, Lazzarini acknowledged the significant challenges ahead.

"We have however a long way to go to bring more and more children to learning,” he said, stressing the urgency of the situation.

“The aim is to avert a lost generation of Palestinian children. The stakes are high, no time to lose,” he added.

More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 112,000 others injured in the Israeli war since October 2023. The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

