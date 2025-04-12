UNRWA warns of dwindling supplies in Gaza as hunger intensifies

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) raised the alarm on Saturday over a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

"All basic supplies are running out in Gaza. It means babies, children are going to bed hungry,” Juliette Touma, the agency's director of communications, said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Six weeks into the Israeli-imposed siege blocking the entry of aid and commercial supplies, food stocks are nearly gone, bakeries closed, and hunger is spreading,” the agency also noted.

The UNRWA emphasized that “immediate action is needed to prevent a deepening humanitarian crisis.”

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

