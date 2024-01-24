Upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan holds special importance: Albanian-Udi community chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Holding a presidential election in Azerbaijan in this new timeframe is of great importance, Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community of Azerbaijan Robert Mobili told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, News.Az reports.

The Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community of Azerbaijan will actively participate in the upcoming presidential election. The community is holding pre-election meetings aimed at active participation of voters in the election.

He noted that Azerbaijan is known as a tolerant country. All necessary conditions have been created for religious communities in the upcoming presidential election. Voters are provided with ample possibilities.

"In particular, it should be taken into account that this election holds historical significance for Azerbaijan. It is the first time an election is held on the entire territory of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Karabakh marked the beginning of a new era. Not only our lands, but also our cultural heritage, and religious monuments were under Armenian occupation. Our lands have already been liberated from occupation. Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Therefore, holding the presidential election in this new timeframe is of great importance. We will actively participate in this election as well," Mobili added.

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) earlier launched the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the presidential election.

