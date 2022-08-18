Azerbaijan continues urgent measures to extinguish wildfires in northern and north-western regions (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Operational and urgent measures to extinguish wildfires in the northern and north-western regions of Azerbaijan are continuing, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

Most fire extinguishing operations are being carried out in difficult mountainous terrains, which is unfavorable for the movement of equipment and personnel.

In Shabran, Gabala, Guba, Siyazan and Khachmaz districts, more than 1,140 people from relevant state structures and 120 pieces of equipment for various purposes are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Currently, employees and special equipment of the State Fire Protection Service, the northern and north-western regional centers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Civil Defense troops and Special Risk Rescue Service, amphibious aircraft 'BE 200 ÇS' and 2 helicopters. In addition, more than 400 personnel and more than 40 pieces of equipment of the Forestry Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and local executive authorities were involved in the operations. Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Azersu JSC also take an active part in these operations.

Currently, work is underway to cool down the territories where the fire occurred. Despite the hot and windy weather firefighters are battling to bring the fire under control.

