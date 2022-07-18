Ursula von der Leyen: We will double supply of gas from Azerbaijan to European Union

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We will double the supply of gas from Azerbaijan to the European Union,” President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in her statement after the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

“With this MoU, we commit to the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor. This is already a very important supply route for the European Union, delivering currently more than 8 billion cubic metres of gas per year. And we will expand its capacity to 20 billion cubic metres in a few years. From next year on, we should already reach 12 billion cubic metres. This will help compensate for cuts in supplies of Russian gas and contribute significantly to Europe's security of supply,” Ursula von der Leyen added.

News.Az