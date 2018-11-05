US actors beaten up in Yerevan

American actors were beaten up in Yerevan on Sunday, shamshyan.com reported.

A resident of Yerevan, Aram Torosyan told police at 13:00 that at the intersection of Amiryan and Zakian streets unknown people beat 26-year-old US citizens Christopher Reinold and Daniel Coven, who live in Los Angeles and temporarily live in the Marriott Hotel.

An investigation is underway.

According to shamshyan.com, beaten Americans are actors and have arrived in Armenia for acting in a film.

News.Az

