US actress Megan Fox visits ancient Troy city in Turkey

American actress and model Megan Fox visited the ancient ruins of Troy in northwestern Turkey's Canakkale province Monday.

Fox is in Turkey to shoot one of the episodes of the documentary film, Myths and Mysteries with Megan Fox, Anadolu Agency reports.

The episode will describe the war of Troy and be aired on Travel Channel in coming months.

She also visited Bozcaada district of Canakkale.

Fox was given a briefing on Troy and its mythology by Rustem Aslan, a teacher at Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University.

Troy, located on the mounds of Hisarlik overlooking the Turkish Aegean coastal plain, is one of the most famous archeological sites in the world, with its 4,000-year history. Troy has been immortalized by the ancient Greek poet Homer in his mythical epics the "Iliad" and the "Odyssey."

The site was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1988. Turkish Culture and Tourism ministry has declared 2018 as the Year of Troy to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the event.

