US Air Force plane crashes during training mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

A US Air Force OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft crashed Thursday afternoon in southeast Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma National Guard confirmed.

The crash occurred near SE 119th and S. Sooner, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Two crew members were on board—a civilian contractor and a U.S. Air Force active-duty member—and fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The aircraft, assigned to the 492d Special Operations Wing, operates out of Will Rogers Air National Guard Base and was on a training mission at the time of the crash. The plane is a recently introduced model, described by Air Force officials as a heavily armed crop duster used for training exercises based out of Will Rogers International Airport.

According to Air Force officials, the plane had taken off from Will Rogers and was conducting routine training in the local area before it was scheduled to return for landing.

The Air National Guard is leading the investigation into the crash. Officials confirmed that everyone on board is safe and uninjured, and the cause of the incident remains under review.

News.Az