US, allies pledge over $1B in support of Ukraine’s air defense

The United States and its allies are set to allocate $1 billion to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense system, according to a joint statement by the leaders of the US, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Romania and Ukraine, News.Az reports.

“We are committed to providing Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities as it defends itself against Russia’s continued aggression, including Russia’s deliberate attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian and critical infrastructure,” the statement said.“Today, we are announcing that, collectively, we are providing Ukraine with additional strategic air defense systems, including additional Patriot batteries. These five strategic air defense systems will help to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, and soldiers, and we are coordinating closely with the Ukrainian government so that these systems can be utilized rapidly. We are working on a further announcement this year of additional strategic air defense systems for Ukraine,” it noted.“In addition, in the coming months, the United States and partners intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of tactical air defense systems, including NASAMS, HAWKs, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS, and Gepard systems.As we strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, we are grateful to the coalition of more than 50 countries that continues to provide security assistance to Ukraine, as well as to the Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative – to which partners have pledged more than $1 billion in support of air defense for Ukraine – and the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Capability Coalition, co-led by Germany and France,” the statement added.

