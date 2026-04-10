Vance Heads to Pakistan with Warning for Iran: Don’t ‘Play’ the US

Vance Heads to Pakistan with Warning for Iran: Don’t ‘Play’ the US

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US Vice President JD Vance on Friday warned Iran not to “play” the US as he headed to Pakistan for high-stakes negotiations aimed at ending their war.

Vice President JD Vance departed for Islamabad on Friday to lead a critical diplomatic delegation aimed at ending the six-week-old war with Iran, News.Az reports, Citing Times of Israel.

Tasked by President Donald Trump to resolve a conflict he has historically viewed with skepticism, Vance enters the negotiations carrying the weight of the president’s threat to "wipe out" Iranian civilization if a resolution isn't reached.

Accompanying Vance are Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, though the delegation faces a complex diplomatic landscape: Israel, a co-combatant in the military campaign, is not represented at the talks because host-nation Pakistan does not recognize its sovereignty.

The mission begins as a tenuous two-week ceasefire sits on the verge of collapse. While Vance expressed a willingness to extend an "open hand" in good faith, he issued a stern warning to the Iranian delegation—led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi—that the U.S. will not be "played" or receptive to stalling tactics.

Major obstacles remain, including conflicting claims over whether the truce covers Hezbollah operations in Lebanon and Iran’s ongoing refusal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. For Vance, a Marine veteran with limited diplomatic experience, this negotiation represents a career-defining test; success could solidify his standing as a primary 2028 presidential contender, while failure would tie him directly to a deepening Middle Eastern crisis.

News.Az