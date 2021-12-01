US ambassador visits Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger visited Sahlabad and Askipara villages of Tartar district, the US Embassy told News.Az.

"Ambassador Earle Litzenberger visited the villages of Sahlabad and Askipara to get acquainted with US-funded UN programs in the villages under the Population, Refugee and Migration Bureau project. The United States is the largest financial supporter of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan, with over $3.9 million in funding,” the embassy said.





News.Az