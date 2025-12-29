US and Azerbaijan mull global educational projects
- 29 Dec 2025 22:57
- 30 Dec 2025 09:05
- 1044485
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/us-and-azerbaijan-mull-global-educational-projects Copied
Photo: Azertac
Officials of Azerbaijan University and representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan held a meeting in Baku on Monday to discuss international projects, internship and exchange programs in the fields of education and culture between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as other matters of mutual interest.
The sides also exchanged views on the development of cooperation and academic relations between the Embassy and the University, News.Az reports, citing local media.