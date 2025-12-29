US and Azerbaijan mull global educational projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials of Azerbaijan University and representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan held a meeting in Baku on Monday to discuss international projects, internship and exchange programs in the fields of education and culture between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as other matters of mutual interest.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of cooperation and academic relations between the Embassy and the University, News.Az reports, citing local media.

News.Az