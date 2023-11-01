US and Israel mull peacekeepers for the Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US and Israel are exploring options for the future of the Gaza Strip, including the possibility of a multinational force that may involve American troops if Israeli forces succeed in ousting Hamas, News.az reports citing Bloomberg.

Washington has been speaking with Israel, as well as other countries in the region, on how to govern the Palestinian enclave if Israel triumphed on the battlefield, but a clear plan was yet to emerge.

Among the options that are being explored by the United States and Israel is the possibility of a multinational force that may involve U.S. troops, or Gaza being placed under United Nations oversight temporarily, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

