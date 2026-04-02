Kharkiv hit by wave of Russian drone strikes

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Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv was hit by a wave of drone strikes overnight and into the morning of April 2, causing fires and damage in multiple districts, according to local officials.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Russian forces carried out repeated attacks using strike drones, with most impacts reported in the Kyivskyi district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said several cars caught fire after one of the strikes, while emergency services responded to multiple fire outbreaks at impact sites.

Authorities also reported that critical infrastructure may have been among the intended targets, though full damage assessments are still underway.

According to the mayor, the city experienced at least six drone strikes between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time.

The attacks came as part of a broader pattern of frequent drone strikes on Kharkiv in recent weeks.

Kharkiv has been repeatedly targeted in recent days, with strikes hitting residential buildings, transport infrastructure, and public areas across different districts.

Earlier incidents included damage to apartment buildings, commuter rail lines, and civilian infrastructure, with reports of both injuries and fatalities in previous attacks.

Emergency services continue to work across affected areas as authorities assess the full scale of the latest strike.

News.Az