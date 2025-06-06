US and Israel turn “aid” centers into killing zones

Nearly 100 Palestinians were killed and 440 injured between 3 and 4 June alone,

to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

On Monday, 2 June, Israeli airstrikes flattened a home in Gaza City, pinning a baby and his 5-year-old brother beneath the rubble. This clip, filmed by Al Jazeera reporter Anas al-Sharif, shows the moment the two children were rescued by Palestinian first responders and civil defense workers.

The children were placed in their father’s hands. Al-Sharif says that the 5-year-old, Karim, was trapped for hours under the rubble with his baby brother and their mother, but all were pulled out alive.

For three months, Israel has sealed the crossings, preventing international aid agencies from delivering food, water, medicine, fuel, infrastructure repair parts, and other basic essentials, engineering a full-blown catastrophe of starvation.

On 27 May, Israel and its US partners opened its four so-called aid distribution centers as part of the private, shadowy Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, branding it as an effort to distribute aid to two million starving Palestinians.

Since then, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured while seeking meager portions of food aid.

The Gaza government media office said on Tuesday, 3 June, that the Israeli occupation is turning these aid distribution centers “into mass death traps and bloodbaths.”

That day, at least 27 Palestinians were shot and killed and more than 90 were wounded.

Two brothers, 15-year-old Ahmad Muhammad Zeidan and 17-year-old Abdul Rahman Zeidan witnessed the murder of their mother, Reem, while they were trying to get an aid parcel on Tuesday.